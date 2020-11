Police say twin toddlers are recovering after falling into an indoor swimming pool on the north side Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two children are recovering after falling into an indoor swimming pool Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 9000 block of Sweet Bay Court on a report of two children unresponsive in an indoor swimming pool.

Medics rushed the children to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital where they are currently being treated.

Police say the two-year-old twins were visiting the home.