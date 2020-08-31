Man suffers serious injuries after disturbing nest of wasps

Conservation officers say a Boone County man suffered serious injuries after falling 15 feet from a hunting blind.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man suffered serious injuries after falling from an elevated hunting blind Monday afternoon. Conservation officers say 55-year-old Darrin Roys was cleaning out an elevated hunting stand near the area of 700 North and 350 West when he disturbed a nest of wasps.

Police say Roys fell backwards 15 feet to the ground.

Medics transported Roys to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis with severe leg and arm injuries.