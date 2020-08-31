Man suffers serious injuries after disturbing nest of wasps

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man suffered serious injuries after falling from an elevated hunting blind Monday afternoon. Conservation officers say 55-year-old Darrin Roys was cleaning out an elevated hunting stand near the area of 700 North and 350 West when he disturbed a nest of wasps.
Police say Roys fell backwards 15 feet to the ground.
Medics transported Roys to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis with severe leg and arm injuries.
Police say Roys was not wearing a full body harness or attached to a safety line at the time of the incident.