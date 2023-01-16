These student salons can save you money on massages, haircuts and more

If you are trying to make room in your budget, consider a student salon for personal services.

INDIANAPOLIS — Prices are up on many items from groceries to electricity. That means your paycheck is not going as far.

If you are trying to find room in your budget, consider a student salon for personal services.

Barbara Webb began going to the Paul Mitchell School in south Indianapolis after her salon was busting her budget.

"I was paying $50 to have a beautician do it [her hair]," Webb said, "and I thought I'd try this school out."

Now a patron for around three years, Webb said she pays $200 a year for unlimited cuts, washes and blowouts. That comes to less than $4 a visit for her weekly washes and blowouts.

Raevin Dye is one of the students at Paul Mitchell that is working toward her license.

"I love doing hair," Dye said, "I figured why not get paid to do what you enjoy?"

Right now, she is two-thirds of the way done with her hours.

"The goal is to one day have my own salon," Dye said.

After the customer tells Dye what they want, she checks in with an educator. Then, after the services begin, the educator circles back to make sure everything is done correctly.

Holly Kester is an education leader at the school and said they check with the student four times per visit.

Keep in mind, services like a haircut or color may take more time than in a traditional salon.

"Sometimes you get thousands of dollars of work for $60" Kester said.

At the Paul Mitchell School, a cut and style service is $10, a kids cut is $5 and permanent color starts at $30.

If you live north of downtown Indy, there's an Aveda Institute at 116th Street and Keystone Parkway. There, a cut and style service is $18, a 60-minute facial is $35, and a 60-minute massage is also $35.