Do you need to leave a tip? We break down the question by service

INDIANAPOLIS — To tip or not to tip.

That is the question whenever a payment screen flips in our direction.

In certain situations, the "thank you" comes naturally.

In other situations, we might skip the tip.

But figuring out the gray area can be confusing, especially now with newer digital payment systems.

Etiquette expert Lizzie Post, with the Emily Post Institute, said sometimes the pressure comes from within ourselves.

"Most of us, when we're at that screen, we think the whole world is watching and judging," Post laughed. "That just isn't the case."

Post said a sit-down restaurant or a salon visit is considered full-service, and she suggests tipping 15% to 20%.

For food delivery, she suggests less, from 10% to 15%.

"It is not your job as the customer to think of every single thing you have to cover for the person who is doing their job. And I think that line is starting to get blurred," Post said.

At a coffee shop, on the other hand, she said it's up to you.

"That tip screen, even though it's forcing you to ask the question, it is the same as that tip jar," Post said.

It is also up to you when it comes to takeout orders.

"Really nice to up that 10% if you have a complicated order, or the restaurant went above and beyond," Post said.

Other tipping suggestions, per the Emily Post Institute, include 10% at a buffet and $2 to $5 at a valet when your car is returned.