A late meter reading led to a big bill for a 92-year-old woman. Then, this happened.

It was a happy ending for one woman who received a big bill after delayed meter readings.

INDIANAPOLIS — TV interviews typically start with a microphone check. Then, the person states their name.

But the interview with Maxine Cousin started with a voice from above.

Well, kind of.

On Cousin's wall is a clock, which shows an image of Jesus, and it chimes in with an hourly prayer. That's because Cousin is a believer.

"I love the Lord. And he's blessed me so much," Cousin said.

And a blessing recently happened to the 92-year-old after we aired a story about her surprise utility bill.

"I said how in the world, what happened?" Cousin previously questioned.

The $847 bill showed up in her mail after Citizens Energy Group didn't charge Cousin the correct amount for seven months.

Instead of charging her for gas, water and sewer, they only charged her for gas.

Line items, Cousin said, she didn't notice were missing.

And she owed the money because in Indiana, utility companies are allowed to make billing adjustments for up to a year.

"They said they couldn't read the meter," Cousin said.

Her plan, to go on a 12-month payment plan.

But after the story aired, we got calls, notes on social media and emails from people trying to pay her bill.

Before we could connect any of those people with Cousin, she found out from Citizens that someone else paid her bill.

"I'm so ever grateful and thankful for the ones that come to my rescue," Cousin said.

And that's the reason Cousin thinks we showed up at her house for a second interview.

But it's not.

Another person offered to pay her utility bill for the rest of the year.

Emotional after hearing the news, Cousin said couldn't believe everyone's generosity.

"I don't mean to tune up," Cousin said, "but I'm just so grateful and so happy that people feel the way that they do about me."

Love from the community that turned into Maxine's Easter Miracle.

"It's a good thing to be loved," Cousin cried.

Customers with a complaint against a utility can contact Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission's Consumer Division by clicking here, or by calling 1-800-851-4268, after first attempting to resolve the issue directly with the utility.