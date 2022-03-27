Queen of Free: Spring wardrobe refresh

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her ideas on 13Sunrise for sprucing up and clearing out your closet for warm weather clothes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring is here and our need for winter wardrobes is less necessary as warmer temperatures arrive. Since the majority of people don’t have spare cash to spend on a new spring wardrobe, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her ideas on 13Sunrise for sprucing up and clearing out your closet for warm weather clothes.

Make room

"Before you begin buying anything, it’s time to make like Elsa and 'let it go,'" said Cherie in her weekly blog. That means going shopping at home in dresser drawers and the corners of closets for clothes that haven't been worn in awhile and may no longer need. Be realistic about what you will wear again, then donate items to local charities. Save steps by putting winter clothes in the "donate" pile and storage boxes as you purge.

Evaluate what you might want to add to your wardrobe this spring. "I have more t-shirts than any person should own," said Cherie. "I do not need to buy any more t-shirts this spring, or maybe ever."

Try to conserve your newfound closet space with versatile pieces. When you add an item, try to make sure it can be swapped out and used in more than one outfit. "Classic basics typically allow more versatility," said Cherie. Black bottoms are the most versatile workout gear because you can interchange them with any number of tops and because they’re less likely to show sweat.

Bargain shopping

"Most of us automatically think of brick and mortar stores like Goodwill or the Salvation Army Thrift Store for bargains, but there are now many online thrift stores you can check out, too. "ThredUp and Poshmark are probably the most well-known," said Cherie. Both allow you to buy and sell gently used goods and are fairly easy to use and are featuring spring clothing now. Consignment shops also offer the buy and sell route.

Cleaning

Whatever you decide to keep, run those items through the laundry or take them to be dry cleaned. "Don’t forget to check out my ideas on laundry stripping when it comes to thrifted items."

Online strategies

Always check for coupons for any site you visit, even thrift stores. Another great tool to help you stay on budget when shopping online are the filters that help you select sizes, colors, brands, and prices (sorted low to high). So you don’t waste time or spend too much money as you shop, try shopping only for in-stock items you can pick up at the store and save on shipping. Other items may ship to the store at no cost so you can pick up at the curb.

Pay attention to product reviews of other shoppers so you make the most informed decision about fit, quality, and durability.

Don't shop in a hurry, and go in thinking of what you will need to wear to spring and summer events like weddings and school events. "The majority of us make poor choices for both our budgets and wardrobes when we wait until the last minute," Cherie said.