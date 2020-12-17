Indianapolis-based BSN Sports agrees to pay $600,000 to resolve hiring discrimination allegations

The company denies the discriminatory hiring allegations.

INDIANAPOLIS — BSN Sports LLC will pay $600,000 to resolve alleged hiring discrimination. That money will go toward paying back pay and interest to more than 3,000 job applicants.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs claims the company discriminated against 1,880 Black, 1,188 white and 219 male applicants for general production positions. OFCCP found that the federal contractor also discriminated against 311 male applicants for production artist positions, who were not hired.

“BSN Sports is working cooperatively with the U.S. Department of Labor to improve its compliance with federal law by resolving allegations of discriminatory hiring and agreeing to implement proactive measures in the hiring of applicants to production positions,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director for the Midwest Region Carmen Navarro. “We appreciate this employer’s work towards reaching an agreement that will improve its training, policies and procedures.”

Under the agreement, BSN Sports LLC will have to provide job opportunities to 56 Black, 55 white and nine male applicants in general production positions and four male applicants in production artist positions. The company also does not admit liability and denies OFCCP’s allegations.

The company is an international sports equipment and apparel provider, and has contracts for services with the U.S. Air Force and other government agencies.