Bank of America to raise wages to $25 per hour

Bank of America is raising its hourly minimum wage to $25 by 2025.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America announced plans Tuesday to raise it U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. The company said in March of 2020 they raised their hourly U.S. wage to $20 per hour.

Bank of America also announced that all of its U.S. vendors are now required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank at least $15 per hour.

Company officials said over 99 percent of the company’s more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate.