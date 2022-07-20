750 jobs to be created by $1.8 billion semiconductor facility at Purdue University

There has been a huge increase in demand for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University, the state of Indiana and SkyWater Technology are partnering on a $1.8 billion semiconductor research and development facility at the West Lafayette campus.

It will be built in the Discovery Park District and is expected to create 750 high-wage jobs.

“Days like today prove that Indiana’s investments in the economy of the future, infrastructure and talent development are cultivating an environment that enables innovators such as SkyWater to choose Indiana,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The 600,000-square-foot facility will allow SkyWater to develop and manufacture microelectronics. There has been a huge increase in demand for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

“Through the support and partnership of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, we have a unique opportunity to increase domestic production, shore up our supply chains and lay the groundwork for manufacturing technologies that will support growing demand for microelectronics,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO.

The facility is being built with help from CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) for America Act funding.

SkyWater has its headquarters in Minnesota and employs about 600 people.