TikTok now banned on all Purdue University networks and Wi-Fi

Citing concerns over privacy and national security, Purdue has banned TikTok on campus network.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University has blocked access to TikTok on the university’s Wi-Fi network.

A Purdue spokesperson told 13News in a statement: “As a next step to address concerns about cybersecurity risks to user data privacy, algorithmic censorship of free speech, and threats to national security, all as recognized by the U.S. federal government, Purdue has begun blocking access to TikTok.com and the usage of the TikTok mobile app across Purdue networks.”

Purdue said the decision was based on TikTok’s "overly invasive privacy" and use agreements that allow for "significant access to phone data" like keystrokes, geolocation and contacts. Purdue officials decided, based on a Purdue IT security audit, to provide further protection for Purdue University systems.