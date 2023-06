IndyHumane is featuring three dogs and two cats looking for forever homes this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week.

See the pets of the week from IndyHumane in the gallery below:

Pets of the Week: 6/10/2023 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4