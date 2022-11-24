Inflation adds to struggle for Muncie animal shelter

The shelter budgeted for its food costs before prices started climbing.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie animal shelter is struggling with a handful of problems as we head into the holiday season.

The shelter is facing overcrowding, food shortages and budget issues as they try to care for 90 dogs and 274 cats.

Shelter director Katy Wolfe told 13News they're not alone in their overcrowding issues. A lot of shelters are seeing the same thing and inflation is making things harder.

"We have to budget based on kind of the price of the food at the time that the budget is created," Wolfe said. "We didn't anticipate a spike in cat food, dog food, cat litter, bleach and detergent, things that we have to use everyday."

For reference, the shelter pay about $3,000 a month for food alone, Wolfe said they've been able to get by thanks to donations and adoptions from the Muncie community.