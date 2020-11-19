LISTEN: Dog food company creates first ever Christmas song for dogs

"Raise the Woof" includes barking dogs, squeaky toys, a doorbell and popular phrases, such as "sit," "dinner time" and "squirrel."

INDIANAPOLIS — This might not be a holiday staple like "White Christmas," "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," but your dogs will certainly love it.

Dog food company tails.com has created the first ever Christmas song made just for dogs — appropriately titled, "Raise the Woof."

Music producers played over 500 sounds to 25 dogs in a digital focus group to create the the two-minute jingle.

Tails.com made 500 vinyl editions of the song to raise money for Dudes and Dogs, which aims to help get men out in the fresh air together for a walk and a talk with their dogs to help relieve mental health pressures. The vinyl is available for purchase for 10 euros, which is roughly $11.84.