Ben & Jerry's launches 'Doggie Desserts' ice cream for dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben & Jerry's is bringing pup cups to your home.

The ice cream company launched its new Doggie Desserts products Monday. They're frozen treats suitable for pups.

The desserts are available in in two flavors: Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch, named after two affectionate pups in the Ben & Jerry's office, which is a dog-friendly workplaceo. Pontch's Mix features peanut putter and pretzel swirls, while Rosie's Batch has pumpkin and mini cookies.

The Doggie Desserts are made with sunflower butter and very limited amounts of dairy, according to the website. Ben & Jerry's says the treats were made with dogs — not humans — in mind, but they are made with some of the same ingredients found in the ice cream for humans, so they are safe for humans to taste as well.

The Doggie Desserts are available at grocery stores with other Ben & Jerry's products.