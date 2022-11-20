Pat Sullivan: Cooking turkey in a trash can

Sullivan swears by his method of using charcoal on a bed of rocks under an inverted trash can as the best way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey.

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine telling your out-of-town Thanksgiving dinner guests that their Thanksgiving turkey was cooked in a trash can.

Before they cry "fowl," check out Pat Sullivan's unconventional but effective method for preparing the traditional centerpiece for America's November holiday feast.

"This thing can cook a 20 pound turkey in two hours," Sullivan said as he took the inverted trash can off his fully-cooked turkey.

If you use a more traditional three-burner gas grill, Sullivan recommends using the left and right burners, but not the center one.

Seasoning kits vary, but Sullivan said the real key to cooking a turkey is to maintain moisture content throughout the time it cooks.