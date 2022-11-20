Pat Sullivan: Cooking turkey in a trash can

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine telling your out-of-town Thanksgiving dinner guests that their Thanksgiving turkey was cooked in a trash can.
Before they cry "fowl," check out Pat Sullivan's unconventional but effective method for preparing the traditional centerpiece for America's November holiday feast.
"This thing can cook a 20 pound turkey in two hours," Sullivan said as he took the inverted trash can off his fully-cooked turkey.
If you use a more traditional three-burner gas grill, Sullivan recommends using the left and right burners, but not the center one.
Seasoning kits vary, but Sullivan said the real key to cooking a turkey is to maintain moisture content throughout the time it cooks.
