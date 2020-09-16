Home-A-Rama in Zionsville opens Friday

Safety measures have been put in place like requiring masks and the homes are disinfected nightly.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The pandemic has forced many people to stay at home more and designers are taking notice. New work-from-home trends are noticeable inside many of the homes featured inside this year’s Home-A-Rama.

The home office is making a come back in a big way.

“Many people call them zoom rooms. You can shut the door to make it quiet and interesting wallpaper gives a nice background for the call,” said Steve Lains with the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis.

The 2020 show is in the Holliday Farms neighborhood in Zionsville where eleven different homes have been built showing the latest design trends.

“Bringing the outdoors indoors is big right now too,” Lains said.

In fact several homes feature floor-to-ceiling windows that can open like doors with remote control screens to turn a living room into a front porch.

Many of the home on the tour feature a view of the iconic Holliday Farms Golf Course.

The most affordable house comes in at $1.9 million and all the homes feature trends like automation and high-end finishes offering ideas for everyone.

The 2020 tour includes several changes due to the pandemic.

“Tickets include a specified time,” Lains said.

Homes are also disinfected nightly and everyone is required to wear a mask. Social distancing is enforced along with limiting the number of people inside a home at one time.

Tickets will also only be sold online to make the event more contactless.

Home-A-Rama starts on Friday-Sunday, September 18-20; Thursday-Sunday September 24-27; and Thursday-Sunday October 1-4 with tickets starting at $20.

There is also a $10 virtual experience for those who wish to do a tour from the safety of their own home.