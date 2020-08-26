6-year-old boy drawing pictures for donations to help save Alaska aquarium

With a donation of any amount to the Alaska Sealife Center, supporters can get a custom drawing from 6-year-old Evan Craynor.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes their selfless actions speak for themselves.

For one 6-year-old in Anchorage, Alaska, that means putting colored pencil to paper in an effort to raise money for one of his favorite places — the Alaska Sealife Center.

Evan Caynor is known as the "readerosaurus" on social media, where he reads and reviews some of his favorite kids' books. His parents said his passion for reading and learning about animals came from visits to the Alaska Sealife Center.

"He just loves the animals in Alaska," Evan's mom, Jennifer said. "He can tell us facts about them, and so the zoo and the sealife center are pretty prominent with us."

"I go there every summer and I love the octopus," Evan said. "He's always swimming around or changing colors...with those eight legs!"

When they learned the sealife center was in danger of closing for good, Jennifer tried to reassure Evan, telling him they'd still see the animals because they're native to Alaska. But that wasn't good enough for him.

"He was kind of like, 'But then we won't learn about them,'" Jennifer said.

So Evan and Jennifer decided to do something about it.

"The animals don't have enough money, so I decided to start drawing pictures since my mom gave me the idea," Evan said.

He's using his social media accounts to spread awareness and exchange custom artwork for donations to the Alaska Sealife Center.

He'll take any bit of change he can get his hands on to save his happy place.

Supporters can score a piece of Evan's original artwork simply by donating directly to the Alaska Sealife Center, then sending a screenshot of the receipt and to his Facebook page.