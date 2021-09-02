Greenfield man crafts amazing "Baby Yoda" out of snow

Rick Horton has made it an annual tradition to create a work of art out of the snow at his Greenfield home.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Force is strong in one Greenfield yard.

Recent snowfall in Hancock County allowed Rick Horton to get back to work, carving a five-foot-tall sculpture of "Grogu" - better known as "Baby Yoda" - outside his home south of downtown.

Horton, who has created annual attraction on his lawn with his snowy artwork, started planning for the snow sculpture in December, asking people on Facebook for ideas on what he should create this winter.

He got the idea for Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" and started sketching, even before the first decent snowfall.

Horton said it took him a few tries to get the dimensions right. Once he had it perfected on paper, he practiced on clay, carving the head to make sure he got the likeness as accurate as possible.

When we finally got snow on January 31, he was ready. Horton started by building a five-foot pillar of snow, then got to carving.

It wasn't easy. Horton said he got frustrated and started over a few times.

But he said it was all worth it in the end, because he loves seeing people come by to take their picture with his creation.

Even with the bitter cold over the weekend, Horton had to put up a shield to protect his work from melting in the sun.

Horton makes a snow sculpture every year.

In 2019, he carved two bigger-than-life bald eagles. His Facebook page shows photos of past work, including an IndyCar, fish, a giant snake, a dog and an army of Minions from the "Despicable Me" movie series.

If you want to check out Horton's work in person, it's located on SR 9 (State Street) in Greenfield, a few blocks south of U.S. 40 (Main Street).