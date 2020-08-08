Whataburger goes on the road

The southern burger chain is rolling out a food truck to introduce its food in new markets as it plans northward expansion.

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas-based burger chain will launch a traveling food truck next year to bring its restaurant fare to customers where they live.

To celebrate its 70th birthday, the Whataburger Food Truck will roll through states where the franchise serves

“We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way,” said Rich Scheffler, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Whataburger.

The truck is 36 feet long with a 24 foot kitchen featuring a 4-foot grill. It boasts the same kind of burger-making power as a brick-and-mortar restaurant, according to an announcement on the company's website.

The company plans for the truck to hit the road for a multi-state tour in 2021, with stops in Whataburger's existing markets and cities.

As the brand expands, the truck can also give customers in new markets a taste of what’s coming.

Whataburger said the truck would be available to help during natural disasters and emergency events, as well.