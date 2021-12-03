Taco Bell brings back 'quesalupa' 5 years after its debut

The quesadilla and chalupa combo you never knew you needed!

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2016, Taco Bell created a quesadilla and chalupa combination, appropriately titled the "quesalupa."

Five years later, the fast food chain has brought the item back to menus nationwide.

"Worth the drive" is an understatement. The Quesalupa is back at Taco Bell. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 12, 2021

The quesalupa includes a chalupa shell, blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses, seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes and cool reduced fat sour cream.

And if there was more incentive to try it this time around, Taco Bell said there is 50 percent more cheese inside the double-layered shell.

A quesalupa is $3.49 or can be bought in a combo for $5.99, which also includes two crunchy tacos and a large fountain drink.