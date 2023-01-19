Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

The drive-in restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana.

Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers.

"We are so close to opening our parking lot in Avon, which doubles as a dining room for our guests to enjoy Swensons' signature white tablecloth-level service and delicious food in the comfort of their own vehicles," Swensons' CEO Jeff Flowers said in a news release.



Swensons is best known for its signature hamburgers, including the Galley Boy, which is a double cheeseburger topped with two secret sauces and a green olive on a toothpick.

Other menu options include a fried bologna sandwich, meatless Salad Boy and 18 different milkshake flavors.