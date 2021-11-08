Mountain Dew launching a Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavor

It's probably not what you meant when you said you liked sweet and spicy.

You can probably add this to your list of things you didn't see coming in 2021.

Mountain Dew and Flamin' Hot Cheetos are joining forces to launch a new soda flavor Aug. 31: MTN DEW Flamin' Hot.

It's a combination of the sweet, citrus classic Mountain Dew and the spicy kick of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The new drink will be available online at the DEW Store. but the store only ships to specific places. Check online to see if the store will ship to your zip code.

What’s sweet and spicy and killing the game? Obviously, @baddiewinkle ... but also our daring new flavor MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT! Coming exclusively to the DEW Store on 8/31! 🔥🔥🔥 #MTNDEWFLAMINHOT pic.twitter.com/Uu9aCHRzB9 — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) August 25, 2021