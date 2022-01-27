x
Food

Yes, McDonald's is encouraging customers to try fan-inspired menu hacks

Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, customers can order these menu hacks by name. All of the items will be included for customers to build themselves.
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time ever, McDonald's is spotlighting its customers' creativity with four fan-favorite creations assembled from popular menu items.

Here are the four fan-favorite creations available for a limited time:

  • Hash Brown McMuffin (created by Sarah Sandlin — only available during breakfast hours): Sausage McMuffin with Egg + Hash Brown
  • Crunchy Double (created by Greg Simms): 6pc Chicken McNuggets + BBQ Sauce + Double Cheeseburger
  • Land, Air & Sea (created by Julian Broadway): Big Mac + McChicken + Filet-O-Fish
  • Surf + Turf (created by PJ Mattingly — only available on the mobile app): Filet-O-Fish + Double Cheeseburger
Customers are encouraged to share their favorite builds on social media and tag @McDonalds with the hashtag #McDonaldsHacks.

Click here to find the nearest McDonald's location.

