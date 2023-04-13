How to score early tickets to the second annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival

Dozens of central Black-owned caterers and restaurants will be featured downtown on June 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now available for the second annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, which features more than 30 Black-owned restaurants and caterers from central Indiana.

The festival honors renowned chef and caterer Dolly Johnson, who was once appointed the first Black chef in the White House by President Benjamin Harrison in 1889. Visitors can explore Johnson's with reenactments from Freedom Village and get a taste of her recipes with cooking demonstrations from Second Helpings.

First-floor tours of the presidential residence will be available, as well as access to the presidential site’s exhibit “No Compact of Silence: Black Civil Rights Advocates in the Harrison Era”.

The event will be held in downtown Indianapolis at 1230 North Delaware Street on Friday, June 16, 2023.

General admission is free, with tickets available here.

A limited number of early access passes are also available for $20, which allows access from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Purchase early access passes here.

Participating restaurants and caterers will offer distinctive menu items that speak to the cultural heritage and contributions of Black foodways on American culture.

Some of those partners include: