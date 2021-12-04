General Mills launching 5 new cereals in April

INDIANAPOLIS — General Mills is launching five new cereals that are set to hit shelves in Indianapolis stores in April.
Two of the new items are limited-edition, while the other three will be here to stay.
Here are the five new flavors:
- Apple Cinnamon Chex: This new cereal was launched in partnership with model, cookbook author and TV host Chrissy Teigen and her brand Cravings. It offers the simplicity of classic Chex with a new flavor that kids will love. It also comes with summer recipes including the cereal from Teigen. It will be available at the end of April.
- Cheerios Oat Crunch, Almond: This new Cheerios flavor is made with Cheerios made with whole grain oats and comes with real almond slices. It is already in stores after launching April 4.
- Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch: This new play on the classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a sweet caramel flavor in every crunchy bite. Even the milk left in the bowl will be a tasty treat. It launches Monday, April 12.
- Ghostbusters: One of the limited-edition products, Ghostbusters cereal is inspired by the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" film, set to debut in the fall. The cereal has fruity flavored sweetened corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. General Mills said it will be available early to mid-April for a limited time.
- Lucky Charms Galactic: Class Lucky Charms get an out-of-this-world twist with Lucky Charms Galactic. In addition to the eight marshmallow charms in the original flavor, there are three more: two planets and a rocket. The limited-edition cereal will be available in early April.
The cereals range in price from $2.50 to $5, depending on type and size.