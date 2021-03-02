x
DoorDash reveals top foods to eat while watching football games

The nationwide list includes mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, pizza and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — Name the last football game you watched with friends and family that didn't include snacks. We're waiting.

According to DoorDash, 93 percent of Americans said food and drinks are an important aspect of the Super Bowl viewing experience.

The food delivery service has put together a list of the most popular foods to eat while watching football.

DoorDash gathered data from orders on Sundays between Sept. 13, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021, as well as results from a survey of 1,000 US adults 21 and over who said they were sports fans.

Here are the nationwide results:

  1. Mozzarella Sticks
  2. Boneless Wings
  3. Chips & Salsa
  4. Caesar Salad
  5. Pepperoni Pizza
  6. Fried Pickles
  7. Chocolate Chip Cookies
  8. Philly Cheesesteak
  9. Egg Rolls
  10. Curly Fries
  11. Cole Slaw
  12. Churros
  13. Jalapeño Cheddar Bites
  14. Sweet Tea
  15. Taco Salad
  16. Chili Cheese Dogs
  17. Root Beer
  18. Chicken Pot Pie
  19. Salmon
  20. Flan

DoorDash also provided results from all 50 states — and Indiana's choices are a bit peculiar:

  1. Chimichangas
  2. Breadsticks
  3. Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
  4. Fettuccine Alfredo
  5. Reuben Sandwich
  6. Queso
  7. Apples
  8. Meatloaf
  9. Buffalo Chicken Sliders
  10. Strawberry Shortcake

