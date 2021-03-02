DoorDash reveals top foods to eat while watching football games

INDIANAPOLIS — Name the last football game you watched with friends and family that didn't include snacks. We're waiting.
According to DoorDash, 93 percent of Americans said food and drinks are an important aspect of the Super Bowl viewing experience.
The food delivery service has put together a list of the most popular foods to eat while watching football.
DoorDash gathered data from orders on Sundays between Sept. 13, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021, as well as results from a survey of 1,000 US adults 21 and over who said they were sports fans.
Here are the nationwide results:
- Mozzarella Sticks
- Boneless Wings
- Chips & Salsa
- Caesar Salad
- Pepperoni Pizza
- Fried Pickles
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Philly Cheesesteak
- Egg Rolls
- Curly Fries
- Cole Slaw
- Churros
- Jalapeño Cheddar Bites
- Sweet Tea
- Taco Salad
- Chili Cheese Dogs
- Root Beer
- Chicken Pot Pie
- Salmon
- Flan
DoorDash also provided results from all 50 states — and Indiana's choices are a bit peculiar:
- Chimichangas
- Breadsticks
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
- Fettuccine Alfredo
- Reuben Sandwich
- Queso
- Apples
- Meatloaf
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders
- Strawberry Shortcake
Click here to see the rest of the results.