Conner Prairie corn maze adds some screams

FISHERS, Ind — The Conner Prairie corn maze will add some fright to your frolicking this year.

Families can enjoy the 22,160-foot corn maze during the day and try to work out how to make it out. Then everything changes after sunset. That's when the Haunted Maze interactive attraction brings the legend to life in a terrifying new way. The scarier twist will only happen on select nights during the Headless Horseman Festival.

This year's maze is a nod to the 200th anniversary of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. That's why the maze depicts a sword-wielding headless rider leaping out of an open book, surrounded by bats.

The maze features three adventure paths full of twists and turns:

Puzzle Maze: Test your wits in our family-friendly puzzle maze.

Kids' Maze: Younger guests will love this shorter maze that’s perfect for little ones.

Haunted Maze: Inspired by real ghost stories of the region, explorers should prepare to be scared when they enter this maze during the Headless Horseman festival in October.

Staff will help pace when guests can enter to help with social distancing and a limited number of guests will be allowed in the maze at one time. Also, masks must be worn at all times.

“We’re so happy to preserve this fall experience for families who have had so many traditions disrupted due to COVID-19,” said Norman Burns, president and CEO of Conner Prairie. “We’ve taken safeguards to ensure we’re providing a safe event for our visitors and employees, and doing all that we can to deliver the same thrills and family fun guests have come to expect.”

The maze is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, Sept. 26. Paid museum guests and members can enter the maze for $5 per guest and $3 per member. Children under two are free.

Visitors can also explore the corn maze during the Headless Horseman festival on select dates from Oct. 1-30. Gates open for Headless Horseman at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Activities and hayrides may run until 10 p.m. or later.