Brownsburg family gets creative for socially distanced trick-or-treat

For about $50, the Klepper family created the "Witches Broom Chute" to safely drop candy from a second-floor window.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg family got creative to keep the trick-or-treating tradition alive and safe during the pandemic.

The Kleppers created the "Witches Broom Chute," delivering candy and giggles to trick-or-treaters stopping at their house this Halloween.

"I wanted to be social distance-friendly for Halloween because of the situation," said Nikki Klepper.

She said that meant getting creative, using circles for spacing and handing out candy hands-free by sending it down a well-disguised pipe from a second-floor window.

"I got the pipe hooked up and thought, 'That's not cool enough,' so I started looking at Halloween pictures online to see what it could be and the witch came across and I thought 'witches broom'...and within a couple hours, it was a witch," Klepper said.