DNR helps young trapper free bobcat caught in northern Indiana coyote trap

The boy in Kosciusko County had set traps for coyotes, but found the bobcat before school Monday morning.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A conservation officer helped free a bobcat caught by a young northern Indiana trapper Monday morning.

Indiana DNR officers responded to a call by the boy, who had set the trap to catch coyotes, but found the bobcat in the trap before school Monday.

Officers posted photos of the trapped bobcat on Facebook, saying the trap line was the first the boy had set this year. The conservation officer who answered the call helped the trapper and his father safely release the bobcat, which ran into the woods after it was freed.