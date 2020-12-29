Indiana DNR warns about winter coyote sightings

The DNR is reminding people that seeing coyotes, especially during winter, is normal and should not cause alarm.

INDIANAPOLIS — The new year will bring coyote sightings around Indiana.

According to the DNR, coyotes are common everywhere in the state, even in urban areas like downtown Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend.

Problems between coyotes and people are not common.

However, to prevent them the DNR says be proactive by removing food and water sources, keeping pets leashed or contained, and trying to scare a coyote when you see it.

To make your yard less attractive to coyotes, follow these tips:

Clean up fallen fruit from trees or gardens.

Keep garbage secure.

Make sure pet food and treats are not left outside.

Take down bird feeders if you see a coyote around your yard; they could be attracted to the rodents eating the seeds.

Never intentionally feed a coyote; it could lose its fear of people.

If you see a coyote, try to make it uncomfortable by yelling, waving your arms or spraying it with a hose. The DNR says you can throw tennis balls or small stones, but don’t throw anything that could be food, like apples. Another tip is to carry a jar of coins or a small air horn to make noise and scare the coyote.