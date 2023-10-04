Officers searching for loose monkey in east Indianapolis neighborhood; injuries reported

IMPD confirmed Wednesday evening they were helping officers from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in locating the monkey in the 500 block of Ironridge Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a missing monkey in an east Indianapolis neighborhood that may have injured some people.

Police said they've received reports of minor injuries that were inflicted by the monkey, though IMPD would not confirm if the monkey had bitten anyone.

The department tweeted a photo of the monkey they're searching for.

IMPD is assisting @INDYACS with a monkey on the loose near 500 Ironridge Ct (south of E Washington St and S Mitthoefer Rd).



There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey but we can’t confirm it is from bites.



(Actual monkey pictured). pic.twitter.com/dznheMKihY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 4, 2023

An officer told 13News at the scene the monkey escaped from a house near Mitthoefer Road and Prospect Street, about a half-mile from where the search is taking place.

IMPD and Indy Animal Care Services searching a south east Indianapolis neighborhood for a monkey. An officer on scene tells me it escaped from a house near Mitthoeffer & Prospect, and still searching. Here is a photo of the escaped monkey a neighbor shared with me @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/kgWXxpWNso — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) October 5, 2023