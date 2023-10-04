Officers searching for loose monkey in east Indianapolis neighborhood; injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a missing monkey in an east Indianapolis neighborhood that may have injured some people.
IMPD confirmed Wednesday evening they were helping officers from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in locating the monkey in the 500 block of Ironridge Court.
Police said they've received reports of minor injuries that were inflicted by the monkey, though IMPD would not confirm if the monkey had bitten anyone.
The department tweeted a photo of the monkey they're searching for.
An officer told 13News at the scene the monkey escaped from a house near Mitthoefer Road and Prospect Street, about a half-mile from where the search is taking place.
The neighborhood where the monkey was last seen is off of South Mitthoefer Road, just south of East Washington Street, near Washington Square Mall.