Eviction crisis leaves thousands of pets without a home

Animal shelters will need community support for the unprecedented number of cats and dogs coming in the next couple of months

EAST SAINT LOUIS, Ill. — With the national eviction moratorium set to expire, nearly eight million pets will go into animal shelters nationwide.

Gateway Pet Guardians, an animal shelter in East St. Louis, said they are in urgent need of fosters to temporarily care for pets whose families have been displaced by residential evictions.

They estimate that almost 1,300 pets will need placement at their facility in the next 30 to 90 days.

"The mass of coming evictions will be catastrophic for families including pets,” Program Director Alisha Vianello said in a press release. "When people lose their homes, pets end up in the shelter so we need your help to care for them and keep them safe. We are asking those who have secure housing to please foster today."

This surge of animals is not the only challenge the shelter has seen this summer. The organization has already seen an increase in pet intake by over 70 percent.

Now, fostering is more important than ever at Gateway Pet Guardians and other shelters. It reduces shelter overcrowding, reduces the threat of euthanasia, and gives shelter pets a less stressful environment in which to thrive.