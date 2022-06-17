Barrier-free kangaroo exhibit opening at the Indianapolis Zoo

This is the first time the zoo has had kangaroos since 2009.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visitors at the Indianapolis Zoo will be able to walk among kangaroos and cockatoos in the new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit opening Saturday. This is the first time the zoo has had kangaroos since 2009.

"It's been 12 years, but then it all just came back to me, and it just felt really familiar," said senior keeper Holly Balok. "It's wonderful. I'm really excited about it."

Guests will be able to get up close and personal with the animals inside.

"Visitors are going to be able to walk through the space and kangaroos and birds are going to have free rein," Balok said. "You're going to be able to interact with them if they get close enough to you. The kangaroos and the cockatoos are going to have the whole space to themselves, and humans will have to stay on the pathway."

Cockatoos will be flying, talking and greeting guests inside Kangaroo Crossing as well.