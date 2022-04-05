Cedar Point launches new $99 season pass: Here's what makes it different

The new 2022 summer pass ticket option offers guests unlimited admission to Cedar Point with free parking until Labor Day.

This 2022 season ticket offers unlimited visits to Cedar Point with free parking through Labor Day on Sept. 5. The Summer Pass, however, does not include access to the Cedar Point Shores waterpark or discounts available through the park’s other season passes.

How does this compare to Cedar Point’s other season pass options? Here’s a closer look…

Gold Pass

Cedar Point’s popular Gold Pass, which is now listed at $135, offers guests unlimited access to Cedar Point, its waterpark, free parking, various discounts and early access for the entire 2022 season. The Gold Pass, which first launched in the summer of 2019, was initially sold for $99.

Platinum Pass

The highest-tier ticket is the Platinum Pass for $230, which includes admission and parking at all Cedar Fair parks across the country for all of 2022. In addition to early entry and various discounts, those with a Platinum Pass can also get a Fast Lane Plus upgrade with the purchase of a standard Fast Lane.

Cedar Point, which opens for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 7, is also going cashless this year. We break down how the new cashless system will work at Cedar Point with everything you need to know HERE.

The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill: This is a new restaurant in the Frontier Town section of Cedar Point that takes up the space once held by the now-closed Antique Cars ride. This location will serve various hand-made menu items that include roasted corn ribs, house-made chili, char-roasted flank steak with chimichurri, roasted seasonal vegetables, hushpuppies, cast iron brownie a-la-mode and more.

Derby Dogs & Coasters Drive-In: Replacing the Subway restaurant along the Main Midway, this new eatery will serve up custom hot dog creations.

PEANUTS @ The Point: A new shopping experience that takes over the former Snoopy Boutique along the Main Midway.

Replacing the Subway restaurant along the Main Midway, this new eatery will serve up custom hot dog creations. PEANUTS @ The Point: A new shopping experience that takes over the former Snoopy Boutique along the Main Midway.