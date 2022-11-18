'I Am Vanessa Guillen' is now streaming on Netflix

The documentary chronicles the Houston native and Army recruit who was murdered at Fort Hood in 2020.

HOUSTON — A new documentary about the life of Army soldier and Houston native Vanessa Guillen is now streaming on Netflix.

"I Am Vanessa Guillen" sheds new light on Guillen's military dreams, as well as her murder.

It also focuses on her family's efforts to bring change after her tragic death at Fort Hood. Guillen vanished in April 2020 before her dismembered body was discovered two months later.

Director Christy Wegener said Guillen's documentary is "not a traditional crime documentary by any means," and that there's a bigger mission behind it.

In August, Guillen's family filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government.

An investigation by military officials into the death of Guillen, who was killed by a fellow soldier at U.S. Army base Fort Hood, found that she was also sexually harassed and that leaders failed to take appropriate action.

The lawsuit describes two instances in which Guillen was harassed during her time as a soldier and Guillen's suicidal thoughts as a result of coping with the harassment, which she told family that she did not report for fear of retaliation.

“This will be an opportunity for every victim to feel not only like they have a voice but that they can be made whole,” said Natalie Khawam, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Guillen family.

In October, officials held a ceremony to officially unveil the "Vanessa Guillén Memorial Highway" signage, made possible by SB 1185.

"While many of us did not have the honor of knowing Vanessa, her story has had a great impact on our community and the nation. The dedication of this highway will ensure that Vanessa's memory will continue to shine bright in Harris County," said Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado.

The ceremony came two years after Guillén was murdered at Fort Hood. The location of the dedication also holds a special place for Guillén's family.