Elton John concert at Bankers Life now set for April 2022

John was supposed to perform his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at Bankers Life Fieldhouse back in March.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman" at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

INDIANAPOLIS — Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will come to Indianapolis Friday, April 1, 2022 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

John was supposed to perform his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 26 after he fell ill last fall and had to postpone the original October performance. He postponed the tour until 2022 due to the pandemic.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone," John said. "Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. You can see ticket information by clicking here.

Here is a complete list of new tour dates:

Jan 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Jan 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 22, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 25, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 26, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 29, 2022 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Jan 30, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Feb 4, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 5, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 8, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 9, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 22, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 23, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 25, 2022  Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 5, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 6, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 19, 2022 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

March 22, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 26, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 8, 2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 9, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 12, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2022 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 16, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 20, 2022 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena