'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dead at 76

The singer's website announced Saturday that Buffett passed away on Friday, Sept. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmy Buffett, the iconic singer-songwriter who brought island living to life at tour stops around the globe, died Friday at the age of 76.

Buffett's death was announced on his website and social media pages early Saturday.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Best known for his 1977 hit "Margaritaville," Buffett produced 27 studio albums and toured for nearly five decades, sharing his music with millions of "Parrotheads."

Buffett was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

According to his website, Buffett learned to play guitar while in college, busking in the streets of New Orleans, then playing in the clubs on Bourbon Street while still taking classes.

He released his first album, "Down To Earth," in 1970 after moving to Nashville following graduation. The next year, he made a trip to Key West that changed his career forever.

In 1974, his single "Come Monday" reached No. 30 on the Billboard charts and he began touring as a solo acoustic act. Three years later, "Margaritaville," which later spawned a chain of restaurants, spent 22 weeks on the charts.

Last September, Buffett was forced to cut his tour short due to health issues and a brief hospitalization. In May, he was again hospitalized, canceling a show in Charleston, S.C. which, at the time, was the last concert date listed on the singer's 2023 schedule.