Justin Bieber rescheduled tour now includes show in Indianapolis

The Justice World Tour 2022 is stopping in Indianapolis on April 21, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Bieber is returning to Indianapolis. The rescheduled world tour includes a stop in Indianapolis on April 21, 2022 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022.

The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding seven new arena shows to total 52-dates.

The tour kicks off in San Diego on Friday, February 18, 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”