Q, Murr preview celebrity guests joining 10th season of 'Impractical Jokers'

Bret Michaels, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Anthony Davis, Ke$ha and "ALF" will join the jokesters in upcoming episodes of the hidden camera reality TV show.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago as a 21-year-old college student, I took a shot in the dark and reached out to Joe Gatto and James "Murr" Murray, from "Impractical Jokers," through Facebook Messenger to request an interview ahead of their standup show at Ball State University.

They graciously accepted — you can see that interview here — so now it only seems fair we set up another interview 10 years from now!

Murr and Brian "Q" Quinn previewed the upcoming 10th season, which will be the first full season without Gatto, who announced his departure in an Instagram post in December 2021.

Now, the jokesters have reinvented the hidden camera reality TV show to include celebrity guests who take part in the improvised pranks, including Bret Michaels, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Anthony Davis and Ke$ha.

"We've talked about doing something like this for a long, long time, and we've had celebrities throughout the series used in certain ways but never to this extent," Murr said.

"The hardest celebrity for us to get in season 10 of 'Impractical Jokers' was not Paul Rudd, not Bret Michaels, not Anthony Davis — it was 'ALF,'" Murr said. "We got the original 'ALF' from the 1980s sitcom."

And one of the most common questions likely asked about "Impractical Jokers" is how to film a show like this all these years later without getting recognized.

"We have secret, you know, it's like the colonel's secret recipe — we can't really say — but we have ways to weed people out who know the show so that the people we interact with should really not know who we are," Q said. "It's harder but not impossible."