A Mickey Mouse shaped solar farm is expected to help power 40 percent of the park's yearly energy consumption.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney parks are on a mission to reduce their carbon footprints, and the company says it's starting with new solar facilities being built at resorts around the world.

Disney says it's installing solar panels atop some of its most famous attractions at Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland. In Florida, the company says it's constructing a solar farm in the shape of Mickey Mouse at its Walt Disney World Resort.

The Mickey-shaped panels that are harnessing the power of the sunshine state are expected to come online in around two years and will stretch across 22 acres of land. The company says Walt Disney World's solar facilities will produce enough energy to power nearly 40 percent of the park's annual energy consumption.

Disney says it's had a vision to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions since 2009. The company expects to reach that goal by 2030.