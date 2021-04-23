7 films shown at Heartland Film Festival up for 12 Academy Awards

Heartland Film Festival is one of 34 film festivals in the world that qualify in all three categories for the Oscars.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven films that have passed through Heartland Film Festival this past year are up for 12 Oscars this weekend.

Heartland Film Festival is one of 34 film festivals in the world that qualify in all three categories for the Oscars: live-action, documentary and animated film.

Below are the 12 Oscar nominations for the Indy Shorts and Heartland Film Festival films:

Performance by an actor in a leading role Steven Yeun in "Minari"



Performance by an actress in a supporting role Yuh-Jung Youn in "Minari"



Achievement in directing "Minari" Lee Isaac Chung



Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) "Minari" Emile Mosseri



Best motion picture of the year "Minari" Christina Oh, Producer



Original screenplay "Minari" Written by Lee Isaac Chung



Best animated short film "If Anything Happens I Love You" Will McCormack and Michael Govier



Best live action short film "Feeling Through" Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski "The Present" Farah Nabulsi "White Eye" Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman



Best documentary short subject "Do Not Split" Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook "A Love Song for Latasha" Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan



13News spoke with Doug Roland, the writer and director of "Feeling Through", which made history featuring the first deafblind actor, Robert Tarango, in a film.

"It's been amazing to not only experience Robert's Joy of getting to fulfill his boyhood dream of becoming an actor, but also to be one piece of the growing movement of authentic representation and having more roles for people who are disabled and casting disabled actors in those roles," Roland said.

Roland is up for his first Oscar nomination this weekend.