Tyler Trent honored with spirit award at College Football Awards

ATLANTA (WTHR) - Purdue alum Tyler Trent was honored Thursday night at the College Football Awards show in Atlanta.

Trent was awarded the Disney Spirit Award during the show which aired on ESPN. The Carmel resident has gained national attention for his spirit during his fight with bone cancer.

He was escorted on stage by Purdue quarterback David Blough and the Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm was in attendance during the presentation.

Trent said he felt the honor was "undeserved."

"A year ago, I prayed that I would have the opportunity to share my story and now it's coming true," Trent said.

A powerful moment as Tyler Trent is honored at the College Football Awards.



Join him in the fight against cancer with a donation to @thevfoundation: https://t.co/FoWSH3C3dj pic.twitter.com/TXYeLoEqtW — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2018



Trent was wearing his now-signature sportcoat emblazoned with Purdue's logo and shoes that belonged to the late Craig Sager, an NBA reporter on TNT who died from cancer in December 2016. Sager's widow, Stacy, gave Trent the shoes.

Trent broke down in tears as the auditorium rose for a round of applause in his honor.

"At the end of the day, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. As long as you rely on your faith, things will work out," he said.

The Boilermakers honored Trent during the season, including making him an honorary co-captain.

He has used his story to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.