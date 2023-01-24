Winter storm blog: DPW crews pretreating roads

Check in here for the latest updates on this major winter storm.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is expecting a major winter storm that could drop more than a half a foot of snow in spots. At times, the snowfall will be heavy with 1"-2" per hour.

Check the state's travel status map and INDOT Trafficwise for the most up-to-date road conditions. In Indianapolis, check the Snow Force Viewer to see the status of city roads.

You can also find the latest closings and delays here.

This page will be updated regularly with the latest news and updates on the storm.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

10 p.m. - Angela Buchman has the latest on the winter storm moving toward central Indiana overnight.

8 p.m. - Dozens of school districts across central Indiana have already canceled classes or moved to e-learning for Wednesday due to the snow. Businesses and churches are also among the closures.

City crews will clear about 4,000 lane miles of thoroughfares and secondary streets across Marion County. Also treated will be ADA-accessible ramps within the Downtown Mile Square.

Some of the city's greenways, trails, and walking paths might also get cleared.

You can see real-time snow removal crew updates on the Indy Snow Force Viewer.

4:10 p.m. - A reminder that in Indianapolis, people are responsible for clearing the area around their mailboxes. People also need to clear the sidewalks in front of their homes, business or property.

3:39 p.m. - Meals on Wheels will not deliver on Wednesday in an effort to keep volunteers safe. Deliveries will resume Jan. 26.

In December, Meals on Wheels delivered 400 emergency meal kits to people. Those had non-perishable food to cover people in the event of severe weather.

2:04 p.m. - Sean says we could see 1"-2" per hour snow rates at times.

Central Indiana remains in snow "sweet pot".



1"-2" per hour snow rates at times (1am-5am & 7am-12pm) when roads will be messiest.



Roads range from wet to slushy in heaviest snow rate times.



Detailed blog here & I'll be out in the stuff Wednesday morn: https://t.co/rA3DyXOV5o pic.twitter.com/zq1eNwZdBk — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) January 24, 2023