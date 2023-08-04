Total solar eclipse is 1 year away. Why this one is extra special for Hoosiers.

This one is extra special for Hoosiers. It’ll be the biggest astronomical event to hit Indianapolis in 819 years!

INDIANAPOLIS — Today marks one year until the 2024 Great North American Eclipse. That’s the first total solar eclipse in the United States since 2017.

This one is extra special for Hoosiers. It’ll be the biggest astronomical event to hit Indianapolis in 819 years! April 8th, 2024 at 3:06 p.m. we will be in a TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE!

Indianapolis, and surrounding areas, will be in the DIRECT PATH of totality! And if you don’t know it already - that’s a really exciting celestial event.

Remember – it happens at 3:06 in the afternoon. When the moon covers the face of the sun.

“It will be total darkness, and it will last for several minutes. We'll be able to see a pink horizon. You know, the sounds will be different. It'll be night in the middle of the day for a brief period of time”, according to Sarah Buckner, Assistant Director of Community Engagement for Hamilton County Tourism.

With such a spectacular event in central Indiana, plans for tourists are already in the works. Hamilton County alone expects 300,000 to 2 million residents and visitors. Conner Prairie is already making plans as well.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, we are working to provide a once-in-a-lifetime event here at Conner Prairie," said Holly Pasquinelli, the senior manager of PR and communications at Conner Prairie.

Buckner said, “We’ve started reaching out to all of our partners, restaurants, hotels, schools ... and just educating people on what to expect during the 3 minutes. And what they can expect with people in town and what kind of things that people are going to want to experience. So fun, moon or sun, you know, cookies or drinks or special themed events around the Eclipse.”

You do need to do a little prep work this year ... to get ready for the total eclipse NEXT year.

“On Sept. 4, which is Labor Day, the sun will be in the exact same position as it will be on April 8,” said Buckner. “Meaning that when you look up to the sky, you'll be able to see exactly where the sun will be.”

So, if you are in direct line of totality, you can do a dress rehearsal from your backyard ... look up and see where the sun is in the sky.

If a house is blocking your view, there will be plenty of other areas to celebrate the eclipse and get a great view.

Many locations in central Indiana have been planning ahead for the 2024 total solar eclipse.