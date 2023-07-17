Update on Monday's storms | July 17, 2023

Severe storms will end later Monday night. Additional storm chances are in the forecast for the week ahead.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Monroe and Owen counties late Monday.

Severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain moved through central Indiana Monday afternoon and evening. The storms and that severe threat end late Monday night.

Here are some of the storm reports from Monday evening. There were a couple of dozen hail reports and a few wind reports.

Skies were smoky on Sunday and Monday. That smoke will be an issue on Tuesday too. Take precautions from the poor air quality. Forecast highs are in the middle 80s on Tuesday, with just a slight chance of a spotty shower.

A few storms are possible on Wednesday with more coverage expected on Thursday. It will be warm and muggy on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. Highs near 90 on Thursday.