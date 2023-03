A strong cold front will arrive Friday, potentially bringing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday will be a weather-aware day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around on Friday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low 60s, with a breezy wind out of the southwest.

A cold front will arrive by evening, triggering a line of thunderstorms. This line will have the potential to be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main threat.