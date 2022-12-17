x
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of central Indiana

A dusting of up to an inch of snow will be possible this evening across central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne and Fayette counties until 3 a.m. 

Credit: WTHR

Credit: WTHR

As temperatures continue to drop into the low 20s, it will become more likely for snow to stick, even outside of the advisory. 

Untreated roads and surfaces could become slick. Drive with caution, especially on overpasses and bridges.

Credit: WTHR

The chance for scattered snow showers will continue overnight and through the early morning hours.

Credit: WTHR

Most snow should be wrapping up around 7 a.m. 

