Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Windy, warm and stormy at times

Highs will be near 70 and winds will be gusty on Wednesday with a few waves of rain and storms.

INDIANAPOLIS — Grab the umbrella and Stay Weather Aware on Wednesday.

There will be several rounds of rain and storms. A few storms may contain damaging winds. There will be some strong winds that aren't associated with storms and a wind advisory is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday for gusts of 40-50 mph. It will also be a very warm day with highs near 70 degrees. 70 is the record high.

The first wave of rain and storms will impact central Indiana from about 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Another wave is possible early in the afternoon.

The strongest wave of rain and storms is in the forecast for Wednesday evening.

Remember, a few strong/severe storms are possible. Rainfall potential is .50" to 1".