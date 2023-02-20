x
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Windy, warm and stormy at times

Highs will be near 70 and winds will be gusty on Wednesday with a few waves of rain and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS — Grab the umbrella and Stay Weather Aware on Wednesday. 

There will be several rounds of rain and storms. A few storms may contain damaging winds. There will be some strong winds that aren't associated with storms and a wind advisory is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday for gusts of 40-50 mph. It will also be a very warm day with highs near 70 degrees. 70 is the record high.

The first wave of rain and storms will impact central Indiana from about 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.  

Another wave is possible early in the afternoon.  

The strongest wave of rain and storms is in the forecast for Wednesday evening.

Remember, a few strong/severe storms are possible. Rainfall potential is .50" to 1".

Rain moves out for Thursday.  It will still be warm and windy.  Temperatures start to fall Thursday afternoon and evening. The winter chill is back for Friday with highs only in the 30s and wind chills in the teens.

Live Doppler 13 Forecast: February 20, 2023 11 p.m.

