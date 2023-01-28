Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns

Rain returns tonight with areas of patchy drizzle possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler.

A warm front is draped over central Indiana... temperatures are much colder north of the boundary. Widespread rain returns overnight. @WTHRCOM #13WEATHER #INWX pic.twitter.com/uXKS1xsROR — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) January 29, 2023

An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread rain overnight.

Around a tenth to a quarter inch of rain will be possible.

Rain will likely taper off by late morning Sunday. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 30s by early evening. Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening.

A few light snow showers will be possible early Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with near-steady temperatures in the upper 20s.

Much colder air returns Tuesday as temperatures fall into the mid-teens and highs in the mid-20s.