Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler.
An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread rain overnight.
Around a tenth to a quarter inch of rain will be possible.
Rain will likely taper off by late morning Sunday. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 30s by early evening. Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening.
A few light snow showers will be possible early Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, with near-steady temperatures in the upper 20s.
Much colder air returns Tuesday as temperatures fall into the mid-teens and highs in the mid-20s.
Seasonable temperatures return by midweek.