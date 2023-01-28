x
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns

Rain returns tonight with areas of patchy drizzle possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler.  

An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread rain overnight.

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

 Around a tenth to a quarter inch of rain will be possible. 

Credit: WTHR

Rain will likely taper off by late morning Sunday. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 30s by early evening. Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening.  

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

A few light snow showers will be possible early Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. 

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with near-steady temperatures in the upper 20s. 

Credit: WTHR

Much colder air returns Tuesday as temperatures fall into the mid-teens and highs in the mid-20s. 

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

Seasonable temperatures return by midweek. 

