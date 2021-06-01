x
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet Wednesday with severe threat in the southeast

Expect a soggy morning commute around the metro area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain continues to gradually increase in southern Indiana this evening and will expand northward overnight into Wednesday morning.  

We're expecting a soggy and sloppy morning commute around the metro and points to the east and south. 

Plan on moderate to heavy rainfall but with a rather sharp cut-off in the light to heavy rain zone.

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

The forecast rainfall for Indy is 1 to 1.5 inches with 2 to 3+ inches most likely just south and east of Indy. 

Credit: WTHR
Rain potential through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Rain will likely remain widespread into the early afternoon and then we'll wait and watch to see if thunderstorms develop in its wake.

Modeled atmospheric parameters Wednesday afternoon into the evening suggest there may be enough spin/low-level instability to allow rotation if any storms emerge. It's a low probability and mainly confined to areas south of I-70. 

The severe weather threat is mainly from 4 p.m. to around midnight.

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

Be Weather Aware heading into Wednesday evening. 

Odds of rain drop Thursday and temperatures rise this weekend.

Credit: WTHR

